Assam: Minor girl dies after being hit by passenger bus in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jan 13: Ahead of the Bihu celebration, tragedy struck Assam’s Nagaon district after a Sivasagar-bound passenger bus hit an 8-year-old girl killing her on the spot.

According to reports, the incident took place at Missa in Nagaon where the minor girl was hit by the passenger bus while she was crossing the road.

The passenger bus was en route to Sivasagar from Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and seized the bus.