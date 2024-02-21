Assam: Minor girl abducted, gang-raped by four in Cachar

Silchar, Feb 21: A sensational incident unfolded in Assam’s Cachar district after four people allegedly gang-raped a minor girl in a vehicle.

According to sources, the Kachudaram Police Station received a complaint on February 16 accusing four people of committing the heinous crime. The complaint mentioned that the minor girl was abducted by the accused persons in a vehicle.

The police informed that a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and investigation is in process to trace the accused, who are currently at large.

Meanwhile, the medical examination of the victim was done.