Assam: Minor gets 7-year jail term for rape & murder of 6-year-old

Hailakandi, Jan 30: A special court in Hailakandi sentenced a minor boy to seven years of imprisonment on Monday for raping and subsequent murder of a six-year-old girl in 2022.

Special Judge Sanjoy Hazarika pronounced the sentence under sections 302, 201 and 363 IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Special public prosecutor Monika Deb informed that a six-year-old girl, a resident of the Ramnathpur area of the district, was missing from February 9, 2022. After two days, the father of the victim filed a missing FIR at Ramnathpur police station and the then Superintendent of Police in Hailakandi, Gaurav Upadhyay, started an investigation.

On February 14, an accused minor boy who is CCL (Child in conflict with the law) along with his father informed the victim's family that the body of the girl was lying in a jungle. On suspicion, police later arrested the minor boy and his father.

On interrogation, the minor boy confessed to the crime and narrated the entire incident of rape and subsequent murder, which was recorded, Deb said.

The accused boy was sent to a shelter home as he was a minor and will be sent to jail after two years, Deb informed.

The court passed the judgement after hearing the 29 witnesses. Special public prosecutor Monika Deb and Khalil Uddin Laskar represented the victim, while the accused was represented by advocates Joynul Hussain Choudhury and Hussain Ahmed Choudhury.