Assam: Minor falls from second floor of school building in Digboi

Digboi, May 26: In a horrifying incident, a class VII student fell from the second floor of her school building in Assam’s Digboi.

Following the incident, the girl sustained grievous injuries and was immediately rushed to Tata Referral Hospital in Chabua, where she has been kept in the ICU.

The whole incident sent a shockwave through the school, and how the girl fell from the second floor remained a mystery.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family demanded an inquiry into the incident, but the school authorities have not made any comment regarding the matter.