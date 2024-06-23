Assam: Minor drowns in floodwater in Karimganj

Karimganj, Jun 23: A tragic incident unfolded as a two-year-old minor died after drowning in the flood water in the Lakshmi Bazar area along the India-Bangladesh border of Karimganj on Saturday.

As per sources, the victim went to play outside without the notice of her parents, following which the unfortunate incident took place.

Following the incident, the locals of the area spotted the minor after half an hour, rescued her, and tried to expel water from her lungs; however, they were not successful, resulting in her untimely demise.

Notably, the flood water submerged the whole area as the Kushiyara river crossed the danger mark following incessant rainfall.