Assam: Minor couple forced to strip, engage in sexual acts; 5 held

Bongaigaon, May 21: In a heinous incident, a minor couple, who went to enjoy the aesthetic view of nature at Borjhora waterfall, was forced to strip and engage in sexual acts by some miscreants in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

According to sources, the miscreants allegedly forced the minor girl and boy to engage in sexual activities and recorded the incident.

As per allegations, the boy was later sent to the ATM to withdraw money and the girl was sexually assaulted by the miscreants.

The incident came to light after the miscreants made the recorded video viral on various platforms.

After the police received the obscene video, they launched an investigation and nabbed five miscreants involved in the heinous crime on Sunday. The accused people have been identified as Biraj Rabha, Sunit Rabha, Sebo Sarkar, Dalim Barman and Jiren Sarkar.

The Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohan Lal Meena informed that the heinous crime took place on May 18 near Borjhora waterfall in the district.

The police registered a case number 182/2024 under Bongaigaon Police Station under sections 120(B), 342, 354, 354(B), 354(C), 387, sections 8 and 12 of POCSO Act and 67, 66(E), and 67(A) of IT Act.