Assam: Minor boy grievously injured after being hit by train in Margherita

Margherita, May 2: A terrifying incident occurred in Assam’s Margherita after a teenage boy was hit by a train on Thursday at around 8 a.m.
The incident unfolded in Margherita’s No. 1 Makum Pathar.
Following the horrifying incident, the 16-year-old boy was immediately rushed to Margherita Civil Hospital for further treatment.
According to the information received, the boy sustained grievous injuries and is in critical condition.
