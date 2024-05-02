86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Minor boy grievously injured after being hit by train in Margherita

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Minor boy grievously injured after being hit by train in Margherita
Margherita, May 2: A terrifying incident occurred in Assam’s Margherita after a teenage boy was hit by a train on Thursday at around 8 a.m.

The incident unfolded in Margherita’s No. 1 Makum Pathar.

Following the horrifying incident, the 16-year-old boy was immediately rushed to Margherita Civil Hospital for further treatment.

According to the information received, the boy sustained grievous injuries and is in critical condition.

