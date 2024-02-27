Assam Minister claims bigwigs from Congress are in touch with separate parties

Guwahati, Feb 27: Amidst speculations of several senior Congress members joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday claimed that several leaders and MLAs of the opposition party are in touch with the latter.

While replying to a post by the General Secretary In-charge Assam, Jitendra Singh, Hazarika said that except Rakibul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Zakir Hussain Sikdar and Nurul Huda, all other leaders and MLAs of the Congress party are in touch with the BJP.

“It is just a matter of time, except the names listed above, rest will join other parties,” he added.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh remarked on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attempting to poach Congress leaders terming it ‘desperate’.

“The CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s desperation to poach Congress leaders to the extent that he urges to meet our CLP leader Sh. Debabrata Saikia’s mother to get him to join the BJP is most intriguing. It is in these statements that the true character of the BJP reflects that breeds tyranny that only thrives on injustice,” he wrote.

