Assam Minister accuses Congress of ‘breaking Greater Assam’; NE leaders rebuff claim

Guwahati, Oct 26: Assam's Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stirred controversy with remarks about the historical division of “Greater Assam” into seven separate states, attributing the bifurcation to the Congress Party.

During the nomination filing for BJP's Dholai by-poll candidate Nihar Ranjan Das on Friday, Baruah criticised the Congress for "dividing" the state.

“The Asom Sanmilito Morcha was destined to disintegrate from Day 1, as has often been the case with Congress. Historically, the party has been responsible for dividing Greater Assam into seven states, so the disintegration of the Asom Sanmilito Morcha is not surprising,” said Baruah.

The statement has faced severe backlash from leaders of several Northeastern states, with many disputing Baruah's interpretation.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Joint Secretary and in-charge of Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, Mathew Anthony, refuted the claim, highlighting that statehood was granted to six Northeastern states in line with the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

"The Congress’ decision to grant statehood was based on the legitimate demands of indigenous tribes across these states. It wasn't a matter of division but of providing each region its rightful voice and identity. Our decision reflected the Congress's commitment to diversity, allowing each region its distinct voice," Anthony to The Assam Tribune.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader from Tripura, Jitendra Chowdhury, dismissed Baruah’s statement, attributing the reorganisation of "Greater Assam" to regional disparities rather than any divisive agenda.

“The push for statehood emerged from regional disparities among diverse communities within Greater Assam, each feeling their needs were not adequately addressed. Many communities thus sought their own states, and the Constitution supports their right to self-governance," he explained.

Chowdhury further questioned the BJP’s stance on the issue, noting the party's alliance with Tipra Motha, whose primary demand is the formation of Greater Tipraland.

“If the BJP opposes the reorganisation of Greater Assam, how does it justify its alliance with Tipra Motha, which advocates for Tripura’s bifurcation? Can Baruah guarantee that present-day Assam won’t see future divisions? These changes are made to minimise disparities and strengthen democratic voices," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress General Secretary for the Northeast, Padi Richo, stated that Congress’s decision to grant statehood to six Northeastern states was solely in response to the legitimate demands of the indigenous people.

"We, the people of Arunachal Pradesh, sought our own state to chart our own path to development within a democratic framework. Congress didn’t break anything—it simply granted each state what was rightfully theirs: the autonomy to govern themselves," Richo stressed.