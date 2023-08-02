Assam: MHA appoints senior CID officer as CRPF IG

Guwahati, Aug 2: In a major reshuffle, top officer of Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been transferred to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As per an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID, Assam, A.Y.V. Krishna has been appointed as Inspector General of CRPF against existing vacancy on deputation basis for a period of five years.

IPS Krishna is a senior officer of the Assam Meghalaya cadre of 1995 batch.

IPS A.Y.V. Krishna had led the Assam CID in many important cases in the state during his appointment including the investigation into the PFI fundamentalists and SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case.











