85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Mentally challenged youth dies in road mishap

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Mentally challenged youth dies in road mishap
X

Representational Image | PTI image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Silchar, Sept 22: In what could be called a tragic incident, a youth died in a road accident in Kalain area of Cachar district in Assam.

Sources informed that the victim was a mentally challenged person identified as Rinku Namasudra, resident of Dhulikandi village under Khelma part-VII.

Onlookers claimed that a speeding vehicle ran over him while sources close to the victim’s family informed that Rinku was found missing since Thursday late night.

Police recovered the body in the wee hours on Friday and sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post mortem. This incident has cast a pall of gloom in the vicinity.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Mentally challenged youth dies in road mishap

Silchar, Sept 22: In what could be called a tragic incident, a youth died in a road accident in Kalain area of Cachar district in Assam.

Sources informed that the victim was a mentally challenged person identified as Rinku Namasudra, resident of Dhulikandi village under Khelma part-VII.

Onlookers claimed that a speeding vehicle ran over him while sources close to the victim’s family informed that Rinku was found missing since Thursday late night.

Police recovered the body in the wee hours on Friday and sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post mortem. This incident has cast a pall of gloom in the vicinity.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X