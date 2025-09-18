Assam-Meghalaya taxi row: Assam drivers protest at Jorabat, NPP MLA's car halted

Guwahati, Sept 18: The ongoing dispute over restrictions on Assam-registered tourist vehicles in Meghalaya escalated sharply on Thursday when protestors at Jorabat blocked the vehicle of former Meghalaya Education Minister and NPP legislator Rakkam A. Sangma, forcing him to rely on an Assam Police escort to continue his journey to the Garo Hills.

A large crowd, predominantly taxi drivers from Assam, shouted slogans demanding that Sangma return to Meghalaya and urged his vehicle to turn back.

Reportedly, Sangma later shared a video of the confrontation, confirming that he narrowly managed to cross the blockade with police assistance.

The blockade at Jorabat also targeted Meghalaya-registered tourist vehicles, preventing them from entering Assam and creating massive traffic snarls in the area.

Sangma urged both associations to engage in dialogue and find an amicable solution, warning that confrontations would only harm people on both sides.

The incident comes amid ongoing protests by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA), which is pressing for a ban on Assam tourist taxis operating in Meghalaya’s popular tourist destinations.

The association maintains that Assam vehicles should only drop tourists at designated points, from where Meghalaya taxis would take over. This “hardline” stance has intensified tensions between the two states.

“Meghalaya’s private cars come here and take tourists. But if our private cars go to Meghalaya, we are fined up to Rs 25,000. Assam Police doesn’t support us, but Meghalaya Police fully supports their association,” said a protesting driver.

Meanwhile, the protests drew sharp political reactions from the Congress. Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur criticised the state government for failing to maintain cordial relations with Meghalaya.

“It’s saddening to see our youth, who earn their livelihood driving tourist vehicles, forced to take to the streets for their rights. Where is the convener of NEDA? He is busy with useless things while our hardworking youth can’t even drive into Meghalaya,” Borthakur said.

She further urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene directly with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma.

“If Assam’s vehicles can’t go there, why should Meghalaya’s vehicles come here? Is Assam an open field for all? Every vehicle from across the Northeast enters Assam, but when it comes to our vehicles, our youth face harassment,” she added, asserting that a Congress government would ensure dignity and equal rights for the state’s youth.

So far, the Meghalaya government has maintained its position, asking AKMTTA to negotiate with a high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary.