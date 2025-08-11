Assam-Meghalaya border row: Kamrup DC leads joint survey to contested villages in Boko

Boko, Aug 11: Kamrup District Commissioner (DC) Deba Kumar Mishra on Sunday visited Nam-Tarabari and Upper Tarabari, two remote villages along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Boko, as part of the ongoing efforts to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute between the two States.

Speaking to reporters during the inspection, DC Mishra said the visit was part of a joint survey being carried out by officials from both Assam and Meghalaya.

“A survey is underway along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Officials from both sides have come here to review the border villages. We have checked one area thoroughly and will move on to the next. These villages are so remote that even vehicles cannot reach them – we had to trek on foot,” Mishra noted.

The DC added that apart from inspecting the disputed areas, the team interacted extensively with residents and took note of their grievances. “We listened to the concerns of the people and will incorporate them into our assessment,” he said.

The Nam-Tarabari and Upper Tarabari regions, although geographically within Assam, have long been claimed by certain groups in Meghalaya. The visit by the Kamrup district administration, accompanied by Additional District Commissioner Garga Mohan Das, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak, DFO Kamrup West Subodh Talukdar, PWD engineer Manik Dutta and other officials, was aimed at advancing dialogue and paving the way for a solution.

On his return journey, Mishra also inspected the under-construction Bako-Chaygaon subdivisional commissioner’s office in Bako, which is slated for inauguration on August 12.

By

A Correspondent