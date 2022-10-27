Assam: Meeting on DAC polls held in North Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, 27 Oct: A meeting on the smooth conduct of the incoming Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) polls in Lakhimpur district was held on Wednesday in North Lakhimpur.

The District Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Baruah chaired the meeting with candidates, party representatives and administration officials in the presence of election observers his office in North Lakhimpur.

The meeting discussed in detail the expenditure limits for candidates for the DAC elections to be held on November 8, the Election Commission rules and regulations, on banners and posters, public meetings, election campaigns etc.

The meeting was attended by Returning Officer and Acting Commissioner of Deuri Autonomous Council, Lakhimpur Sanjeev Dolay, Returning Officer Geetali Duwara, Manorama Marang, Officer in Charge of Expenditure Cell Kulbhushan Pegu and several senior officers of the Lakhimpur district administration.



The contesting candidates and their party functionaries were urged in the meeting, by the district administration to co-operate in the election process.

The election observer for DAC polls in Lakhimpur district Arup Pathak, DDC-Dhemaji arrived in North Lakhimpur on October 26 on the direction of the State Election Commission.

He congratulated the candidates and party representatives of DAC polls in that meeting.

The meeting informed that an Election Control Room with telephone number 037522222273 was opened for the DAC polls.

It was also informed in the meeting that election campaign was allowed to continue until 4 pm on November 6.

The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

