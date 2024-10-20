Assam Medical College & Hospital to launch robotic surgery in November

Dibrugarh, Oct 20: A state-of-the-art robotic surgery unit will be launched at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh from November, 2024. This will probably be the first in the entire Northeast India for any government-run hospital. The improved method will enable complicated surgeries for many diseases to be performed smoothly and patients will not need to go abroad for better treatment.

This was stated by Dr Sanjeeb Kakati, principal of AMCH while delivering a speech as the chief guest on the occasion of World Anaesthesia Day celebration at the John Berry White Hall on October 16, a release stated.

Dr Kakati said that the state-of-the-art robotic surgery unit will usher in a new era in the medical world of Assam and the north-eastern region. He also mentioned the vast improvements in the Department of Anaesthesia and extended his greetings to all the doctors and students of the department.

The event was jointly organised by the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA), Dibrugarh City Branch and Department of Anaesthesia of AMCH. The Head of Department, Professor Dr Karuna Kumar Das delivered the welcome speech and briefly outlined the significance of the day and the department.

Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, newly-appointed Superintendent of AMCH, while delivering a speech said that the doctors of the Anaesthesia department have a special role in medical science but majority are unaware of this role, he said.

The meeting among others was attended by Dr Rajib Baruah, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, principal of DHSK College, Dibrugarh and several other distinguished medical practitioners, faculty members of the Department of Anaesthesia and medical students.