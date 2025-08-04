Assam MBBS students set record with 91.88% first-attempt pass rate in 2024

Guwahati, Aug 4: Medical students of Assam have achieved a record breaking feat, with the first-attempt pass rate in the MBBS final exam witnessing a historic leap of over 11 per cent in 2024 - the highest ever to date.

While MBBS pass-out rates have generally shown gradual improvement over the years, they have also experienced periodic declines. However, the year 2024 marked a seismic shift in success rates, with a record number of candidates clearing the exam on their first try. In comparison to 2023, when the first-attempt pass percentage stood at 80.30 per cent, the figure for 2024 surged sharply to 91.88% – a quantum jump not seen in previous years.

Records state that the first-attempt pass rate was 71.09% in 2014. It rose modestly to 74.56% in 2015, and followed a slow upward trajectory to reach 78.90% in 2018. Minor declines were observed in the following years – 78.75% in 2020, 84.88% in 2021, and a slight dip to 83.56% in 2022.

Additional Superintendent of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital, Dr Raktim Tamuli, when asked to share his thoughts, said the introduction of the CBME curriculum by the National Medical Commission marked a transformative step in medical training.

“By shifting the focus from rote learning to real-world application, we are cultivating a generation of doctors who are not only knowledgeable but also clinically skilled and ethically grounded. The revised passing criteria – 40% in theory and 60% in practicals – reflect this emphasis, ensuring students are better prepared for the demands of modern healthcare,” Dr Tamuli said, adding, “The 2024 batch were the first to complete MBBS under the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum, which was introduced in 2019. This clearly signifies that CBME has turned out to be a game changer.”

Meanwhile, as far as the pass percentage of those clearing the MBBS in their second attempt is concerned, the rate has remained more or less steady, though fluctuating in nature. In 2015, it stood at 86.81%, but declined over the next three years – dropping to 83.23% in 2016, 81.58% in 2017, and reaching a low of 75.48% in 2018.

Since 2022, however, the second-attempt pass rate has shown consistent improvement, currently hovering around the 90% mark. In 2024, it stood at 90.91%.

Overall, MBBS pass percentages entered the 90s for the first time in 2024. The total pass rate surged from 82.31% in 2023 to 91.77% – a near 11% increase. Notably, in 2014, the overall pass percentage was just 71.09%.

A Health department official said that this is like a watershed moment for the medical education landscape in Assam.

“Apart from CBME, improved academic support and infrastructure, it is also clear that students are entering the final phase of their medical education better prepared,” he added.