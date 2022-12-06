Assam: Mastermind behind Ranjit Bora's murder case held

Guwahati, Dec 6: The mastermind behind the horrific murder case of Purabi Dairy's manager, Ranjit Bora, has been apprehended, the police informed on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Amir Ali, who was arrested from Morigaon, yesterday evening, on Monday. It has come to light that Amir Ali was the mastermind behind the killing of Bora and it is he under whose recommendation the two bike-borne miscreants shot the manager in a broad-day light in Guwahati's Six Mile area.

As per sources, many cases of robbery and burglary have been registered under the name of Ali and besides he also happened to be an informer of the police at some point of time.



Not only Ali, it is reported that many people were involved behind the killing of Bora. The members of the gang are residents of Panjabari and all of them are now absconding.

However, the police has launched a man-hunt to trace the killers involved in the assassination of the manager.



