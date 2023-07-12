Assam: Massive tree collapses in Lakhimpur, several injured

Guwahati, Jul 12: In a distressing incident on Wednesday morning, a bustling road in Assam's Lakhimpur district witnessed chaos and injuries after a tree unexpectedly uprooted and crashed onto the commuters.

Numerous individuals suffered injuries, and multiple vehicles, including motorcycles and scooters, were severely damaged.

It has been suspected that incessant rainfall in the area may have weakened its roots, leading to this unfortunate mishap.

During the incident an elderly man received serious injuries and is said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.