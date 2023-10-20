Assam: Massive gas leak at oil well in Duliajan

Guwahati, Oct 20: In a critical incident, a substantial gas leak unfolded at an Oil India Limited (OIL) oil well at Duliajan in Assam on Thursday night.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at Oil Well No 367, located near the Dirial tea estate, raising urgent concerns.

The gas leak, combined with the release of natural gases, has plunged the surrounding area into a state of emergency.

Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site, and ongoing efforts are focused on gaining control over the situation.

The exact cause behind the gas leak is yet to be ascertained.