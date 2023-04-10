Assam: Massive fire guts property worth lakhs in Barpeta

Barpeta, April 10: In a tragic incident, a massive fire reportedly gutted down property worth of lakhs in Barpeta district of Assam on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in Baghbar area in front of Baghbor High School where at least seven shops were gutted down to fire causing damage to property worth around Rs 40 lakhs.

It is suspected that a cylinder exploded at a tea shop which escalated the fire. Meanwhile, fire brigades reached the spot and doused of the inferno successfully.