Assam: Massive fire guts five houses in Majuli

Guwahati, August 27: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in Majuli district of Assam where five houses were gutted on Saturday night.

Reportedly, the fire broke out at the residences of four people at 11 pm.

Although the locals tried to douse the flames with buckets of water and sand but could not control the inferno.

Reportedly, fire tenders arrived an hour later and managed to douse the flames.

However, property worth lakhs of rupees have been damaged in the incident. There were no casualties reported.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.