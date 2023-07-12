Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Tinsukia, 16 houses gutted

Guwahati, Jul 12: A massive fire broke out at a slum in Tinsukia district of Assam on Tuesday night where at least 16 houses were gutted down during the incident.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at the Raja Ali Adarsh Path slum area.

However, no casualties or injury were reported during the incident.

On receiving information fire brigade rushed to spot to bring the fire under control.

The reason behind the fire is not known yet.