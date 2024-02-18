Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Baksa, properties worth lakhs gutted

Bajali, Feb 18: A massive fire broke out in Assam’s Baksa district, where an entire house, agro-farm produce and a godown were engulfed in the fire.

The incident unfolded at Laogaon in Baksa district of Assam, where properties worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed during the mishap.

As per sources, the major fire broke out at the residence of Prabin Khataniyar in Laogaon and the fire is suspected to have emerged due to a short circuit.



Following the incident, the fire brigade reached the spot to douse the flame.



Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.



Earlier on February 17, 2024, a massive fire engulfed the New Bongaigaon railway carriage and wagon workshop in Bongaigaon, where it took 22 fire brigades to douse the flame.

