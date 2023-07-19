Assam: Massive fire breaks out at tyre shop in Goalpara

Goalpara, Jul 19: A massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at a tyre shop in Goalpara.

The inferno, gutted tyres worth around Rs. 40 lakh.

Although the cause of the fire is not known yet but the owner of the shop, Mofidul Sarkar, suspected that some miscreants might have done the damage as the fire occurred at the warehouse which is located behind the shop.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information, fire brigade team reached the spot and managed to douse the fire.