Assam: Massive fertiliser syndicate busted in Barpeta, 1 held

Barpeta, Jul 20: In a major breakthrough, the Barpeta police on Thursday, successfully cracked down on black trade syndicate.

The syndicate consisted of alleged illegal smuggling of thousands of subsidized urea fertilizer and DOP to Meghalaya and Myanmar.

Acting on a tip off, the police on Thursday intercepted a truck where they seized 250 bags of subsidized fertilizer intended for sale in the neighboring state of Meghalaya.



Furthermore, the driver of the truck, identified as Siddique Ali, was taken into custody and interrogated by the police.

It may be mentioned that Siddique Ali's confession led the police to a clandestine warehouse located at Teteli in Barpeta, which was being used as a hub for the illegal storage and distribution of subsidized fertilizer.

Shockingly, more than 500 bags of fertilizer were discovered within the warehouse premises. All the sacks of fertilizer were promptly seized by the police as part of the ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident to bust the whole smuggling racket.

The illicit trade, which has been flourishing under the radar of the government, has raised concerns about the misuse of crucial subsidized agricultural resources.