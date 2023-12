Biswanath Chariali, Dec 10: As many as nine couples tied their knots in a mass wedding ceremony in Assam’s Biswanath.

The ceremony took place at Pub Namghar in Biswanath’s Bamgaon village.

As per sources, the locals of the village took the initiative and many people appreciated the move.

With the blessings of the locals, the nine pairs are set to begin their new journey in life.