Assam: Mass marriage ceremony held at Kalibari in Dhubri

Dhubri, Mar 2: In a heartwarming display of community spirit and compassion, the Kalibari Temple in Dhubri witnessed a grand mass marriage ceremony. Nineteen couples, hailing from different corners of Assam, exchanged vows under the auspices of the temple.

The initiative for this remarkable event was taken by the Dhubri Kalibari Trust, an organization committed to uplifting the less fortunate.



Traditionally, a father plays a pivotal role in giving away his daughter during a wedding. However, in a beautiful departure from convention, the Dhubri Kalibari Trust stepped in to perform the Kanyadan—a symbolic act of giving away the bride. Their benevolence ensured that these young women received the blessings of the temple and the community.



The wedding pandal at Kalibari was adorned with flowers, echoing the joyous union of these nineteen couples. Friends, family, and well-wishers gathered to witness this celebration of love.



The Dhubri Kalibari Trust extended its hospitality by hosting a reception for the guests. The couples were showered with blessings and gifts, marking the beginning of their journey together.

