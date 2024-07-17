Assam: Mason brutally attacked by employer in Baksa

Bajali, July 17:In a horrible incident, a mason was thrashed with a rod by his employer, where he had been working for the past few days in the Dumuruguri area of Assam’s Baksa.

According to initial information, the victim, Ajay Barman, has been working at the house of Kusum Uddin for the last few days as a mason. While working at his house, the duo engaged in a brawl, and Kusum Uddin hit the victim with a rod. The attack was so severe that it fractured his bones near his chest and back, leaving him bedridden.

It is learned that the incident took place a few days ago, and the victim lodged a complaint at Gobardhana Police Station five days ago against the accused, however, it is alleged that police did not take any action on the complaint.

When the news of the attack was circulated through various media organisations, the police arrived at the residence of the victim.

The victim, along with Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union Secretary Kapil Dev Singh, demanded the arrest of the accused.