Guwahati, June 21: International Yoga Day was observed across Assam on Saturday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the celebrations in Baksa district.

Addressing the gathering ahead of the Yoga programme, the Chief Minister said that yoga is an invaluable part of Indian culture and heritage.

Calling yoga India’s gift to the world, the Chief Minister said, “Yoga is a significant part of the Indian civilization. Today, its importance is recognised globally. The world today has come to appreciate the profound benefits of yoga and it has become a part of our modern-day lives.”

Addressing the press after the yoga programme, the Chief Minister praised the large scale people’s participation across the state.

“The people of Assam have shown great enthusiasm and participated in large numbers. Citizens of all age groups observed Janbhagidari,” the Chief Minister told the press on Saturday.

Apart from the Chief Minister, several other senior leaders and representatives participated in Yoga Day celebrations across different districts.

Kokrajahar

Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary lauded the efforts of the District Administration and expressed his delight at being part of the Yoga day celebration.

Emphasising this year’s theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” he highlighted yoga’s role in nurturing a healthier and more harmonious society. “Nothing is beyond good health. When health is good, everything else becomes good,” he remarked.

Jorhat

State Cabinet Minister Atul Bora joined the Yoga Day celebrations in Jorhat.

Addressing the press after the yoga event, Bora highlighted yoga's role in addressing mental health concerns.

“The next generations will face numerous hurdles that could affect their mental. The best way to tackle that is through regular practice of yoga. If we include yoga in our daily morning routine, society will benefit immensely,” Bora said.

Sivasagar

Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita highlighted that international community – leaders, ambassadors, and the common man – participated in International Yoga Day celebrations across the world.

He highlighted that when Prime Modi Narendra Modi proposed International Yoga day at the United Nations in 2014, 177 countries had ratified Modi’s proposal. “It is a record in itself! Since then, we have seen the international community embrace yoga,” Margherita said.

Biswanath

Health Minister Ashok Singhal participated in Yoga Day celebrations in Biswanath and urged people to incorporate yoga into their daily lives to build a healthy society.

“Lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes can only be controlled by medicines and never be cured off completely. But practices like yoga, physicla activity and even simple habits like walking can being positive changes in our lifestyle,” Singhal said.