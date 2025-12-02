Assam marks Asom Diwas with tributes to Sui-Ka-Pha; Nazira unveils statue

Guwahati, Dec 2: Assam celebrated Asom Diwas, also known as Sui-Ka-Pha Diwas, with ceremonies across multiple districts to honour Swargadeu Chaolung Sui-ka-pha, the founder of the Ahom kingdom, on Tuesday.

The central event was held in Nazira, where a new statue of the Ahom King was unveiled after traditional Tai Ahom Ban-Phi rituals.

Assam Cabinet Minister Piyush Hazarika inaugurated the statue, built at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore by the Tai Ahom Development Council.

“Sui-ka-pha forgot his own identity to establish and bind the Assamese identity together. Every day we honour him, and I urge every Assamese to keep his memory and legacy alive,” Hazarika told the gathering.

The celebrations began with a cultural procession from the statue site to the Nazira District Sports Association field, followed by an open-air public meeting, showcasing Tai folk performances and the state anthem.

The programme was supported by the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Tai Ahom Development Council and the Tai Ahom Students’ Union.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Minister Jogen Mohan, MLAs Sushanta Borgohain, Dharmeshwar Konwar and Pradip Hazarika, Cultural Affairs Director Rahul Chandra Das, and Tai Ahom Development Council president Mayur Borgohain were among those present at the do.

At Charaideo, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sui-Ka-Pha Diwas was observed with equal fervour. The Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Sui-Ka-Pha Regional Committee and local residents organised rituals and cultural events at the historic Charaideo Maidam, preserving its 600-year-old legacy.

Cultural procession in Nazira.

Sonari MLA Dharmeshwar Konwar, who lit the ceremonial lamp, said, “Sui-ka-pha, who arrived in 1218, united small communities and built a Greater Assam. What was once called Sui-Ka-Pha Diwas is now recognised by the government as Asom Diwas.”

He thanked the Chief Minister for securing World Heritage status for Charaideo and noted that a new university named after the legendary Ahom King had been approved, with the bill passed on November 29.

“Charaideo Maidam and this university will remain symbols of his immortal legacy,” Konwar said.

Meanwhile, in Moran, the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam (TAYPA), organised a three-day commemoration from November 30.

“We are observing Sui-Ka-Pha Diwas to honour the leader who united small communities into Bor Asom. Without him, external forces might have ruled this land,” a TAYPA member said.

He further added that Tipra Motha chief, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, will be conferred the Sui-Ka-Pha Award this year to strengthen cultural ties between Assam and Tripura.