Assam: Marijuana smugglers attack cops during operation in Golaghat

Guwahati, Jul 8: A heated situation prevailed in Raidongia, Golaghat district after suspected drug smuggler attacked a police raid team on Friday night.

Reportedly, police officer Chayanika Borkotoky and her team conducted a search operation to nab suspected marijuana smuggler.

On the basis of reliable information, house of Pratap Saikia was raided during the operation following which the atmosphere turned tense and Saikia and his wife objected against the raid team and later attacked them (police team) causing major injuries to Borkotoky.

As per reports, the team was attacked with sticks, an axe, and other deadly physical weapons.

After the conflict, the police detained Pratap Saikia along with another person named Upen Saikia for their involvement in the matter.

Further investigation is on.