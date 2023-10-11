Assam: Marijuana concealed in petroleum tanker seized by cops

Guwahati, Oct 11: A huge haul of suspected marijuana weighing around 2640 kg has been seized by the Assam Police in Guwahati’s Basistha area on the intervening night of October 10th and 11th.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the Basistha Police and Paltanbazar Police, following which an oil tanker was intercepted. The suspected marijuana was found inside a secret chamber in the oil tanker.

According to the police, the suspected marijuana was loaded in the oil tanker bearing Registration No. NL01 AH 0501 which was coming from the Meghalaya side and was detained at Basistha.

The driver and helper of the tanker, identified as Kasim Ali and Mukut Ali were apprehended by the police.

Further investigation is underway.