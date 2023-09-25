Assam: Marathon held to spread awareness on prevention of HIV/AIDS

Silchar, Sept 25: The National Service Scheme (NSS) cell, Red Ribbon Club of Assam University Silchar in association with Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) organised a marathon captioned Red Run for 5 kms in a bid to disseminate awareness prevention of spread of HIV/AIDS.

Prof Gangabhushan M Molankal Coordinator NSS Cell/Red Ribbon Club of Assam University, through a release issued to the media informed that Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, vice chancellor of the university flagged off the run in which 140 volunteers from more than 25 colleges affiliated to the university took part.

Mehbub Laskar, coordinator of Nehru Yuva Kendra was the special guest on the ocassion. Seven participants from boys and seven from girls were chosen as the top 7 position holders.

The winners will be awarded with cash prize of Rs. 10,000, 7,000 and 5,000 for the first, second, third position from both boys and girls, Prof Gangabhushan informed.