Assam: Manikpur BDO suspended due to PMAY-G irregularities

Guwahati, Oct 19: Taking strict action against corrupt officials, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department suspended the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Manikpur Development Block, Manjushri Ghosh in Bongaigaon district of Assam.

The suspension was issued due to allegations of numerous irregularities and discrepancies in distribution of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

According to reports, the Panchayat and Rural Development, under the Government of Assam, issued the suspension order on October 17, 2023.