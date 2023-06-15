Assam: Man, woman arrested in connection with suspected murder of minor

Hailakandi, Jun 15: Hailakandi police on Wednesday night picked up two persons including a woman in connection with the suspected murder of a minor in Panchgram area of Hailakandi district two days back.

The body of the minor was found at Panchgram road and the local people demanded the arrest of culprits. It may be mentioned that the father Sarif Uddin of deceased minor Moibul Haque filed FIR in this regard in Panchgram Police Station.

The officer in charge of Panchgram Police Station RP Rongmei told media that the arrested persons are the maternal uncle and mother of the deceased.

Later, after conducting post mortem the dead body of the minor was handed over to the family.

The father of the minor, Sarif Uddin alleged that the mother of the boy was allegedly involved in illegal liquor trade in Panchgram area and this may have led to the murder of his son, he lamented.