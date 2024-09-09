Assam man turns backyard into dragon fruit haven

Dhubri, Sept 9: In an inspiring tale of determination, Sujit Kumar Mushahary, a 54-year-old resident of Bashbari in Assam's Kokrajhar district, has turned his humble backyard into a flourishing exotic fruit farm.

Musahary's village, Bashbari, is close to Dhubri District and has inspired many in both districts.

Despite holding a graduate degree, Mushahary has found success in cultivating dragon fruit—one of the world's most exotic fruits. His efforts have sparked curiosity and admiration across the BTAD region, especially in nearby Dhubri district.

In 2022, Mushahary planted around 400 saplings of dragon fruit using table-top farming methods, alongside vanilla plants and other vegetables. Dragon fruit, which grows on the Hylocereus cactus, is a tropical delicacy native to Mexico and Central America. Known for its vibrant colour and nutritional value, the fruit has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Mushahary's farming journey began after being inspired by a farmer from Bangladesh who studied dragon fruit cultivation in China. However, due to financial constraints during the pandemic, Mushahary had to delay his plans. With the support of his wife, Sylvareene, a mother of five, he pushed through challenges and successfully harvested his first crop in 2023. Encouraged by the results, he expanded his farm, planting 1,200 more saplings using the Trellis method.

Mushahary’s success has not only transformed his livelihood but has also motivated others in his community to explore farming opportunities.