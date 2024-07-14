Assam: Man strangles wife to death in Jorhat

Jorhat, July 14: A gruesome incident unfolded in Assam’s Jorhat district after a woman was strangled to death by her husband in Pulibor on Sunday.

According to initial information, the woman had been living happily with her husband and well-educated daughter at Sarusarai in West Jorhat under Pulibor Police Station, however, within a short time, unrest broke out in the family.

The husband, identified as Balu Kurmi (45), often came home drunk and got into a conflict with his wife, Manju Kurmi (40), and this conflict turned into a heinous one on Sunday. Balu Karma lost consciousness and brutally strangled his wife, Manju Kurmi, to death in her bedroom.

After this incident came to light, the locals nabbed the accused and tied him to a tree. The police then rushed to the scene, rescued the husband from the agitated crowd, and brought him to the police station. Later, he was detained by the police in connection with the crime.

The police are currently interrogating the accused to ascertain the cause of his brutal attack.