Assam: Man robbed at gunpoint in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jul 18: In yet another shocking event a robbery incident took place in the broad day light in Nagaon on Tuesday.

According to reports, two unidentified bike borne miscreants held a person identified as Abul Wasar at gunpoint in Dagaon, Juria and managed to steal a sum of Rs 2,87,000.

It may be mentioned that Abul Wasar is the owner of a CSP of the State Bank of India (SBI) and the incident occurred while he was heading towards the CSP carrying the cash.

During the incident, the two unidentified criminals who were armed with a pistol suddenly approached Abul from behind and demanded the bag containing the money.

Despite Abul's refusal to hand over the bag, the miscreant fired at him. Fortunately, Abul narrowly escaped death, but the robbers managed to steal the money and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information police reached the spot and recovered empty cartridges from the crime scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.