Assam man receives prestigious National Farmer Award in New Delhi

Kokrajhar, Dec 6: A person from the Chirang district in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam, Akbar Ali Ahmed, recently received the prestigious National Farmer Award at the Millionaire Farmer of India 2024 event. Ali received this recognition for innovative farming practices and transformative vision.

Organised by Krishi Jagran in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the event was held at the ICAR Pusa Mela Ground in New Delhi from December 1 to 3, 2024.

Known for his innovative approach and dedication to empowering fellow farmers, Akbar has been a valuable collaborator and expert speaker for the Department of Cooperation, inspiring cooperative societies and rural communities to adopt modern farming techniques and diversify their practices.

“Farming is not just about personal success; it’s about creating a positive impact on your community. By working together, we can achieve extraordinary things,” he said.

Akbar’s trailblazing journey began six years ago when he made the bold decision to transition from traditional farming to cultivating the exotic and high-demand dragon fruit. This marked the foundation of Khidmat Agro Nursery & Farm, his two-hectare venture that quickly became a leader in dragon fruit production in Assam. Through sheer determination and a commitment to excellence, Akbar overcame the initial challenges of research, planning, and significant financial investment. Setting up sturdy pillars, saplings, and a drip irrigation system cost ₹14-15 lakh per hectare, but he saw it as a long-term investment in sustainable farming.

The results were transformative. By the second year, Akbar’s farm was yielding 30 tonnes of fruit per hectare annually, generating an impressive income of over ₹1 crore. His success story has served as an inspiration to countless farmers, including those affiliated with cooperative societies, demonstrating the potential of innovative farming practices to improve livelihoods.

A passionate advocate for agricultural development, Akbar shared his expertise through numerous workshops and training sessions organised by the Department of Cooperation. As an expert speaker, he has guided Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in exploring sustainable farming techniques, diversifying crop production, and creating new market linkages. His insights into modern horticultural practices have been invaluable to the department’s efforts to empower farmers across the region.

In addition to dragon fruit, Akbar has successfully cultivated other high-value horticultural crops, including malta, sweet lime, pineapple, and apple ber. These efforts have enriched BTR’s agricultural diversity, further demonstrating the potential of sustainable, high-value farming.

Akbar’s contributions to his community are equally commendable. His farm employs over 20 local workers, providing them with valuable training and stable livelihoods. His initiatives have sparked interest among neighbouring farmers, many of whom are now exploring dragon fruit farming as a viable alternative to traditional crops.