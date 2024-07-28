Assam: Man rapes mentally challenged woman in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, July 28: In a tragic incident, a mentally challenged young woman was raped at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

The accused, identified as Mujibur Rahman, was an employee of BDM Enterprise, a company located near the hospital. The assault occurred in the hospital's casualty ward on Friday night, and the incident came to light on Sunday.



The victim, who has been seen wandering around the hospital area for the past 15 years, received food and care from various medical college departments. Upon discovering the incident, hospital staff notified the police.



On Sunday, Dibrugarh police arrested Mujibur Rahman and have filed a case under Section 292/24 of the CrPC.

