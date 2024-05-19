Assam: Man kills wife with sharp weapon over alleged family dispute

Karimganj, May 19: A gruesome murder incident took place in Karimganj, where a man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp weapon.

According to sources, the brutal incident occurred in Jabainpur village near Chargola on Sunday morning, where the accused husband, identified as Abdul Sayed, stabbed his wife, Jaba Begum, with a sharp weapon over a family dispute.

Following the terrifying incident, Karimganj police reached the crime scene and arrested the accused.

It is learned that Jaba Begum, who got married to Abdul Sayed approximately 17 years ago, was a mother to two sons and a daughter.

A heated altercation between husband and wife erupted, culminating in the death of the woman.

Meanwhile, the husband’s family accused Jaba's brother of foul play, alleging murder.

It has come to light that Abdul Sayyed, the husband, had been struggling with mental health issues since the inception of their union.

The Karimganj Police have registered a case against the husband, his uncle, and other implicated individuals. The body of the victim has been sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.