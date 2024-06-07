Assam: Man kills wife over family feud, body recovered after 13 days

Chirang, Jun 7: A brutal murder took place in Assam’s Chirang district, where a man allegedly killed his wife and buried her body.

The terrifying incident unfolded in the Janata Bazar area under Amguri police station on the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang, and the incident came to the fore after 13 days of committing the crime.



The half-decomposed body of the victim was recovered in the presence of law enforcement officials.



According to police, the accused, identified as Gaurau Narzary, a resident of Sonapur village under the Amguri police station area, got involved in a domestic feud on May 23, 2024, at night, and under the influence of alcohol, he hit his wife on the head with a stick and killed her.



Based on a complaint by the brother-in-law of the deceased woman, 13 days after the murder, the police of the Amguri police station arrested the killer husband on Thursday.

