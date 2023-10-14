Assam: Man kills wife-daughter with axe in Barpeta

Barpeta, Oct 14: A brutal murder incident has come to light in Assam’s Barpeta district, where a man mercilessly stabbed his wife and daughter with an axe on Friday evening.

The terrifying incident occurred in Barpeta’s Gandhi Nagar area of the town.

Reportedly, the accused has been identified as Rishabh Das, who hacked his wife and daughter due to a family feud.

Following the horrifying incident, police reached the crime scene and arrested the accused and immediately started an investigation into the matter.