Assam: Man kills friend over financial dispute in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, June. 24: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his friend following an argument over money on Sunday night in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

According to sources, the shocking incident took place in New Amguri village under the Balajan police station, where the accused, Sokio Basumatary alias Boga, reportedly slit his friend’s throat with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Derhasat Basumatary.

Both individuals hail from the same village and have been embroiled in a financial dispute that escalated tragically, sources said.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar police detained the accused in connection with the murder.