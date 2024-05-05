Assam: Man kills elder brother over family dispute in Mariani

Jorhat, May 5: Within three days of the discovery of a man’s body dumped on a roadside, another sensational incident sent shockwaves in Mariani under Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday.

According to sources, a man killed his elder brother with a sharp weapon over an alleged family dispute. The horrible incident took place at Kathalguri Tea Estate office line in Mariani.

The deceased has been identified as Ratnu Tapna (48), while his younger brother, the accused, has been identified as Salu Tapna.

The locals suspect Salu killed his elder brother over a family dispute.

Meanwhile, the Mariani Police have detained the accused for questioning him in connection with the murder of his elder brother.

Two such incidents have taken place in Mariani in a span of three days. These incidents have evoked strong reactions in Mariani as well as alarmed the conscious populace.