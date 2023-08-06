Assam: Man killed, wife injured in elephant attack

Guwahati, August 6: In a tragic incident, a man died after he was allegedly killed by a herd of wild tuskers at Joypur town near Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Phunu Orang. Meanwhile, his wife has also been injured in the attack.

Reportedly, the herd of elephants might have strayed out from the nearby Dihing Patkai National Park in search of food and went on a rampage at Phunu Orang’s residence.

Following the attack, both Phunu and his were rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead and his wife was left critically injured.

The other family members reportedly managed to escape the attack.