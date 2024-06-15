Assam: Man killed after being hit by train in Silchar

Silchar, Jun 15: In a tragic incident, a 54-year-old man was run down and killed by a train in Silchar on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident took place at a spot underneath the railway crossing at Tarapur on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. when the man, while attempting to cross the line, got hit by the train.



Soon, the railway police station was called and the body was recovered in the presence of a magistrate and sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem.



Meanwhile, it is learned that the deceased victim was a resident of Katigorah who had come to Silchar at his in-laws place. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the family.

