Assam man injured after being drugged, thrown out of train in Madhya Pradesh

Guwahati, Feb 20: In yet another shocking incident, a youth from Assam was looted and thrown out of a train in Madhya Pradesh.

According to initial information, the victim, identified as Dipanta Phukan, a resident of Golaghat, was travelling to Mumbai via train in search of a job.

While on his way to Mumbai by train, the victim was first drugged by the miscreants, following which he became unconscious in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He was then looted and thrown out of the moving train.

When the locals spotted the man lying unconscious with severe injuries, he was rushed to a local hospital in Jabalpur for immediate medical attention.

The locals later informed the police about the matter and the family members of the victim were contacted thereafter.

Following this, arrangements were made to transport the injured man to Assam. Dipanta arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday and will undergo treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).