Assam: Man held for extortion in ULFA-I’s name in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jan 27: In an unusual incident, a person has been apprehended in Assam’s Nagaon district on charges of money extortion by reportedly claiming association with the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

As per reports, the apprehended individual has been identified as Fakar Uddin, a resident of Rupohihat’s Ghehua Solsoli.

Fakar Uddin allegedly demanded a cash sum of Rs 50 lakh from one betelnut businessman, Abdul Hasim. He is accused of threatening to cause harm to Abdul Hasim’s two sons if the demanded amount was not provided.

Abdul Hasim registered a complaint at the Rupohihat Police Station, leading to the apprehension of the purported ULFA-I member, Fakar Uddin, on Friday night.

During the interrogation, Fakar Uddin reportedly confessed to the involvement of another individual named Hussain Ali. Subsequently, the police later apprehended Ali based on this information.