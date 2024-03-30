Assam: Man held for extorting money from people under guise of police officer

Mangaldoi, Mar 30: Darrang Police arrested a VDP secretary on Saturday for collecting money under the guise of police from suspected money lenders on false promises of safeguarding them from being arrested.

Musaraf Ali, the accused VDP secretary of No. 2 Chikonmati village, allegedly demanded and collected an amount of Rs. 1 lakh from two suspected money lenders, namely Jillol Haque and Hilaluddin of the village, in the name of Darrang Superintendent of Police, on false promises of excluding their names from the list of money lenders.



A case has been registered in connection with the case on the basis of an FIR lodged by one Nur Islam.



Darrang Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal further confirmed that the accused VDP secretary was remanded to judicial custody through the court.

